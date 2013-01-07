No Outlets? Hands on With the Yeti 150 Solar Power Pack

Mobile devices aren't so mobile once the battery dies, and we're seeing plenty of solutions here at CES Unveiled 2013. One of the coolest was Goal Zero's Yeti 150, the newest addition to a line of mobile solar-powered chargers. The Yeti 150 stores plenty of juice, providing numerous charges for everything from e-readers to notebooks.

This unit is definitely for people who need real power. Weighing 12 pounds, the Yeti 150 won't slip in your bag or bag pocket but is ideal for camping or emergency situations, such as the recent Superstorm Sandy. The unit can get a full charge in around 15 hours using an attachable solar panel or faster if attached to a wall outlet. That charge can then for longer than 15 smartphone recharges, around 5 tablet recharges, two notebook recharges or around 50 hours of LAL light.

The Yeti 150's top handle made the device easy to hold, and while it's not something we would carry with us at all times, it definitely seemed like a good companion if we needed some serious power on the go rather than just a tad of extra juice. In fact, Goal Zero recently donated nearly 4,000 Yeti solar chargers to the victims of Superstorm Sandy through a buy-one-give-one program.

We could definitely see the Yeti 150 as a welcome edition to any emergency preparedness kit, eliminating the need for power and replacing it with sunlight. This device has a solid design that looks and feels like it can survive some rough and tumble.