Nextbook Flexx 11A Delivers 2-in-1 Versatility on the Cheap

LAS VEGAS - The $249 E Fun Nextbook Flexx 11A offers all of the features you need in a Windows 10 2-in-1 without any frills. E Fun plans to launch the Flexx 11A, as well as a suite of detachables and convertibles, in May 2016, and we had a chance to go hands-on with the device at CES 2016.

The Flexx 11A features an 11.6-inch 1366 x768 screen with IPS technology for wide viewing angles. It runs Windows 10 and sports a quad-core Intel Atom x5-Z8300 processor alongside 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. If you need more room, the Flexx 11A supports up to an additional 64GB of storage via a microSD card.

The Flexx 11A also offers all of the ports you'll need, including two USB 2.0 ports on the keyboard, and micro USB and microHDMI on the tablet. Cameras are located on both the front and rear of the design for selfies and portrait shots.

When I tried the Flexx 11A, I had a little bit of trouble docking the tablet into the keyboard. It needed to be aligned very precisely, and the magnets didn't guide the tablet into position like higher end 2-in-1s. While E Fun hasn't released an exact weight yet, the tablet felt very light when I picked it up.

We look forward to reviewing the new line of Nextbooks from E Fun soon.