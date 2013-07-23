Motorola Droid Ultra Specs vs.The Competition: How It Compares

Motorola’s newest flagship, the Droid Ultra, boasts the thinnest body of any 4G LTE phone at just 0.28 inches thin. Complete with its traditional Kevlar backing and Motorola’s new touchless voice controls, does the Verizon exclusive stack up to today’s flagship smartphones?

The Motorola Droid Ultra comes with a 5-inch 720p OLED touch screen display that is larger than that found on the BlackBerry Z10, iPhone 5, Lumia 1020 and HTC One. Like its predecessor, the Droid RAZR Maxx HD, it comes with a 720p display, which is a lower resolution than the 1080p screens you’ll find on competitors such as the Samsung Galaxy S4 and HTC One.

It’s powered by Motorola’s 1.7-GHz dual-core X8 CPU that promises to increase speeds by about 24 percent from previous generations. It’s clocked at the same speed as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 chip in the HTC One and is slightly faster than the 1.5-GHz processors found in the BlackBerry Z10 and Sony Xperia Z.

As for its camera, the new Droid flagship packs a 10-megapixel shooter that marks a 2-megapixel increase from its previous generation Droid Razr Maxx. That’s a smaller sensor than you’ll find in the Samsung Galaxy S4 and Sony Xperia Z’s cameras, but it still packs more megapixels than the BlackBerry Z10 and iPhone 5.

We certainly wish the Droid Ultra’s 5-inch display supported 1080p, but the standout features here appear to be the handset’s super thin body and hands-free controls. The Droid Ultra will ship on August 20 for $199.99 with a two-year contract with preorders starting today.