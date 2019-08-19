Killer Deal: Surface Pro 6 w/ Type Cover Now $460 Off

Along with being our favorite detachable 2-in-1, Microsoft's Surface Pro 6 is easily one of the best devices that can be used as either a tablet or laptop. Our biggest complaint with this excellent system is that transforming it into a laptop requires you to spend an additional $129 on the optional Surface Type cover keyboard.

Fortunately, now you don't have to.

Microsoft is currently selling Surface Pro 6 with Type Cover bundles for less than what the tablet typically costs on its own. That essentially means you get the Type Cover for free on top of a discount on the tablet.

Available at Best Buy and Microsoft's online store, can buy the Surface Pro 6 in Platinum with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD with the Type Cover keyboard for just $799 after a $260 savings.

The discounts only get better from there. The stealthy new Black Surface Pro 6 with twice the storage (and the Type Cover keyboard) goes for just $999, which is $330 off its retail price. If you need more power, Microsoft is also selling a high-end model with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD with the Signature Type Cover (retails at $159) for $1,599, down from $2,059.

Don't need the Type Cover? Don't worry, you can still save money. Microsoft and Best Buy are both selling the base Surface Pro 6 --- with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD --- for just $699 after a $200 discount. You'll find $200 savings across the board, so a model with a Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD now goes for $1,299 (down from $1,499) and an even beefier system with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD costs $1,699 (down from $1,899).

If you're looking for a tablet that can morph into a laptop, there is none better than the Surface Pro 6. In our Surface Pro 6 review, we praised the 12.3-inch slate's bright and vivid display, faster performance and all-day battery life. You'll also appreciate the comfort of the Type Cover keyboard and the responsiveness of the optional Surface Pen ($99).

Microsoft hasn't specified when this sale will end, so don't hold off for too long.