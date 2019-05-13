Act Fast: MacBook Air with the Good Keyboard Is $250 Off

Is Apple's troubled butterfly keyboard holding you back from buying a Mac? If so, we have a deal for you.

Best Buy is currently selling the last-generation MacBook Air for just $750 ($250 off) and throwing in a six-month subscription for Trend Micro security software and a three-month trial of Apple Music for free. The on-sale model has a 13-inch display and comes with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Air for $749 ($250 off, Core i5/8GB of RAM/128GB SSD)

The 2017 MacBook Air is a solid all-around laptop but our favorite thing about it is the keyboard, which was one of the best on a slim notebook before Apple inexplicably tinkered with it on the newer versions. Along with that excellent keyboard, the older MacBook Air offers plenty of power despite some aging components, and its battery life is about an hour longer than the 2018 model.

That said, the latest MacBook Air is still the better overall laptop, in large part because of the upgraded Retina display. The 2018 version has a much sharper and more vivid 13.3-inch panel than the previous model. If you stream a lot of videos, Best Buy is cutting $100 off the latest MacBook Air, which brings the price of the base model down to $1,099.

Apple MacBook Air for $1,099 ($100 off, Core i5/8GB of RAM/128GB SSD)

Apple MacBook Air for $1,299 ($100 off, Core i5/8GB of RAM/256GB SSD)

We're not sure how long these deals will stick around so you might need to act fast.