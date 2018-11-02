New MacBook Air Benchmarks Leaked: Here's How It Stacks Up

Apple's new MacBook Air is set to hit stores next week. And when it does, there's a good chance that the device could be the most powerful MacBook Air Apple has ever released.

Benchmark information on the upcoming notebook has landed on Geekbench, according to 9to5Mac. And if the numbers are to be believed, Apple's MacBook Air is substantially more powerful than previous MacBook Airs, but not quite as powerful as the company's recent MacBook Pros.

The MacBook Air earned a score of 4248 on the Geekbench single-core test and 7828 on the multi-core test. That was enough to top the 3335 and 6119 the 2017 MacBook Air notched on single- and multi-core tests last year. However, Apple's 2017 MacBook Pro without the Touch Bar scored 4314 and 9071 in the testing and the base 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar tallied scores of 4504 and 16464, showing much stronger multi-core performance than the Air.

To put these scores into context, our Intel Core i5-powered Dell XPS 13 turned in a much higher multi-core score of 13,254, while our Core i5 Surface Pro 6 turned in a similarly strong 13,025. So don't expect Apple's lastest notebook to blaze past these two competitors.

The Geekbench scores come just a day after we learned of the iPad Pro's own impressive performance results. That device, which will also hit store shelves on Nov. 7, netted single-core and multi-core scores of 5030 and 17995. In other words, Apple's new tablet is not only far more powerful than previously released Macs, it'll also top the new MacBook Air with ease.

Still, if you're in the market for a computer that can deliver improved performance, Geekbench's findings suggest the MacBook Air will get the job done. We look forward to testing Apple's latest ultraportable in full as we get closer to the system's Nov. 7 release date, so stay tuned for our full review.