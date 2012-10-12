LG Nexus 4 Rumor Roundup: 10 Things You Need to Know

A massive display, quad-core processor, wireless charging and a new version of Android: LG's rumored Nexus 4 smartphone will reportedly have that and much more. The Nexus 4 is poised to take up the mantle of Google's flagship Android phone, and as such, is expected to pack a boatload of top-of-the-line tech. So read on to get a sense of what the Nexus 4 might offer and when you might be able to get one for yourself.

Named LG Nexus or LG Nexus 7

Right now there are two names floating around for the LG's device. The most common name is simply the LG Nexus. However, it's also been referred to as the Nexus G and Nexus X. More recently, the device is being referred to as the LG Nexus 4. This last moniker appears to make the most sense, considering that this will be Google's fourth Nexus phone.<\P> Source: DigitalTrends

Will Run Android 4.2

Google tends to roll out new versions of Android on Nexus branded devices. For example, Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0 first debuted on Samsung's Galaxy Nexus, and Jelly Bean 4.1 landed on ASUS' Nexus 7 tablet before anything else. Therefore, it would stand to reason that the LG Nexus 4 would serve as the launchpad for Android 4.2. In fact, according to Android Authority, Android 4.2 is showing up in Google Analytics Data. Whether or not the rumored update would be nothing more than an incremental change to Android or a new version (Key Lime Pie?), remains to be seen. Source: Android Authority

Rectangular or Rounded Design?

There are a lot of questions surrounding just how the LG Nexus 4 will look when it makes its debut. CNET, provided an image of a phone that featured a more squared off appearance similar to LG's Optimus G, the device the Nexus is supposedly derived from. However, a post on the Belarus-based site, Onliner shows a LG Nexus 4 that is a dead-ringer for the Samsung Galaxy Nexus, complete with that device's smooth, rounded edges.

Source: CNET, Onliner

Quad-Core Snapdragon Processor

The consensus throughout the tech community is that the LG Nexus 4 will sport a crazypowerful 1.5-GHz quad-core Snapdragon S4 Pro processor and 2GB of RAM, the same setup found in LG's Optimus G. If true, this would lend further credence to the rumor that the Nexus 4 is a permutation of the Optimus G. Source: Engadget

4.7-inch, 1280 x 768 Display

Along with the processor, the LG Nexus 4's display also appears to be all but confirmed. The majority of rumors point to a bright 4.7-inch 1280 x 768 touchscreen using IPS technology. For those keeping score, that's the same display size found on the LG Optimus G, and a bit sharper than the Samsung Galaxy Nexus' 1280 x 720 display. Source: UberGizmo

No LTE?

There are conflicting reports about whether the LG Nexus 4 will sport a 4G LTE chip or not. Along with a set of leaked images and specs from the XDA Developers Forum, came a report that the Nexus did not come with a 4G LTE chip. Still, for Google to put its flagship Nexus name on a device that doesn't offer the latest and greatest technology seems highly improbable. Source: XDA Developers Forum

Just 8GB of Storage, No microSD Slot

How much internal storage will the LG Nexus have? Well MoDaCo says the device will be available in two flavors: one with 8GB of storage and one with 16GB. But the majority of rumor posts point to the Galaxy having just 8GB of storage. Everyone, however, seems to agree that there will be no microSD card slot. Bummer. Source: MoDaCo

Cameras

So far, it looks like the LG Nexus 4 will sport an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera. That seems to be the same type of camera found on the AT&T version of LG's Optimus G. The standard version of the Optimus G, however, has a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera. There's no word on a front-facing camera yet. Source: DigitalTrends

Wireless Charging?

The prospect of wireless charging has always been intriguing to us, but so far, no Galaxy device has supported the functionality. It looks like that might change with the LG Nexus 4. MoDaCo reports that the device is expected to come with some sweet wireless action, joining the Nokia Lumia 920. We can't wait to see which partners Google may have signed up to make accessories. Source: MoDaCo

So when can you expect the LG Nexus 4 to hit the market? Google has sent out an invitation to a special event to a special event here in New York on Oct. 29 with the tagline "The Playground is Open." If we had to guess we'd say that the event will serve as the Nexus 4's big coming out party, as well as an introduction to a new version of Android. Google is going to stream the event live on YouTube, so you'll be able to watch the whole thing live. And don't forget to check back with us for our hands-on impressions.