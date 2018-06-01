Lenovo's Great IdeaPad 710S Just Hit Lowest Price Yet

Lenovo's IdeaPad 710S Plus is a solid ultraportable that provides more bang for your buck than most mainstream laptops.

Currently, you can use coupon code "SAV5XTRA" to drop its price to an all-time low of $854.99. That beats its original $1,599 retail price and its April price of $929.99.

Buy on Lenovo

The configuration on sale packs a 13.3-inch 1080p IPS multi-touch LCD, 2.7GHz Core i7-7500U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a generous 1TB PCIe SSD. Even though this system packs a previous-gen Intel CPU, to get both a 1TB SSD and 16GB of RAM in a sub $900 laptop is pretty rare.

In our lab tests, the magnesium- and aluminum-clad IdeaPad 710S enabled solid multitasking. There was no lag when we split our screen between a 1080p video and a dozen Chrome tabs including Google Docs, Slack, and TweetDeck. It's also worth noting our test unit was configured with just 8GB of RAM, so we expect even better multitasking performance from this 16GB model.

Connectivity-wise, you get USB 2.0, an SD memory card reader, dual USB 3.0 ports (Type-C and Type-A), and a headphone jack. There's also a fingerprint reader underneath the bottom right corner of the island-style keyboard.

Displays can make or break a system, but fortunately the 710S' panel is top-notch producing 121 percent of the sRGB spectrum, which beats the 96-percent ultraportable average. Battery life is somewhat short at just over 7 hours, so you'll definitely want to pack that power adapter — a small compromise for an otherwise excellent all-rounder.