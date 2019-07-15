Killer Prime Day Deal: $140 Off Surface Laptop 2

The Surface Laptop 2 is an elegant machine that is speedy and capable, yet fits in your bag with ease.

This 13.5-inch ultraportable laptop from Microsoft features a gorgeous 2256 x 1504-pixel touchscreen. Paired with a Surface Pen, you can easily sketch, take notes and annotate with virtually no lag.

A $140 discount for Amazon Prime Day will currently net you a Platinum Surface 2 packed with an Intel i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD for only $859. While this computer is great for productivity, those looking for a gaming laptop should check out our deal hub for Amazon Prime Day 2019.