Killer Prime Day Deal: $140 Off Surface Laptop 2

The Surface Laptop 2 is an elegant machine that is speedy and capable, yet fits in your bag with ease.

 

This 13.5-inch ultraportable laptop from Microsoft features a gorgeous 2256 x 1504-pixel touchscreen. Paired with a Surface Pen, you can easily sketch, take notes and annotate with virtually no lag.

 

A $140 discount for Amazon Prime Day will currently net you a Platinum Surface 2 packed with  an Intel i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD for only $859. While this computer is great for productivity, those looking for a gaming laptop should check out our deal hub for Amazon Prime Day 2019.

Hunter Fenollol

Hunter Fenollol is Laptop’s editorial intern, where he covers the latest industry news and products. With a public relations degree from Long Island University, Hunter worked as a publicity specialist for independent game companies prior to joining the team. When he’s not working, you can find Hunter catching some sun at the beach with friends, babysitting his two little sisters or playing the latest video games.