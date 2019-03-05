HyperX Sale: Pulsefire FPS Pro Gaming Mouse Just $40

Whether you're building a new gaming rig or tweaking your current setup, gamers of all types will want to check out today's Amazon sale.

The retailer is taking up to 50 percent off HyperX gaming gear with prices starting as low as $14.99. Deals include:

Other noteworthy PC gaming deals:

No PC gaming setup is complete without a reliable gaming headset. Currently, you can score the HyperX Cloud Flight for $99.99. Normally priced at $160, that's $60 off its regular price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this gaming headset. It features 50mm drivers and a detachable noise-cancelling microphone. Sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the HyperX Cloud Flight and liked its lightweight profile and cozy design as well as its strong sound quality and crisp microphone.

Also part of Amazon's gaming sale is the HyperX Alloy FPS RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $79.99 ($30 off). It features a solid steel frame and silver speed mechanical switches for responsive and precise key clicks. Alternatively, you can opt for the Editor's Choice HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro RGB Gaming Mouse, which is on sale for $39.99.

Amazon's HyperX sale end March 6 at 3am ET.