How To Access Notifications With Your Android Phone

While iOS offers notifications, they’re presented pop-up style with little boxes you have to accept or ignore. Android takes a less intrusive approach with a notification shade that displays all of your notifications in one place, whether it’s new e-mail notifications, alerts when apps have been installed, Facebook messages, or quickly accessing music that’s currently playing.
Step by Step
- Slide your finger down from the top of the screen to reveal the notification area.
- Tap on the notification you want to access, such as New Email.
- Tap Clear to clear the notification area.