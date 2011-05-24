Trending

How To Access Notifications With Your Android Phone

While iOS offers notifications, they’re presented pop-up style with little boxes you have to accept or ignore. Android takes a less intrusive approach with a notification shade that displays all of your notifications in one place, whether it’s new e-mail notifications, alerts when apps have been installed, Facebook messages, or quickly accessing music that’s currently playing.

Step by Step

  1. Slide your finger down from the top of the screen to reveal the notification area.
  2. Tap on the notification you want to access, such as New Email.
  3. Tap Clear to clear the notification area.