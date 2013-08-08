Haswell Powered Dell Latitude 7000 Ultrabooks to Launch This Month

Dell has rolled out a pair of new ultrabooks powered by Intel’s newest Haswell chip. The notebooks, which won’t be available until the end of the month, are part of Dell’s business-friendly Latitude line and come in 12.5-inch and 14-inch variants.

The Dell Latitude 12 7000 comes preloaded with Windows 8 Pro and runs on a 1.7-hGHz fourth generation Intel chip with 4GB of RAM. The 3-pound notebook’s 12.5-inch backlit screen features a resolution of 1366 x 768, just like the 13-inch Dell Latitude 6430u. For Dell’s $1,169 price tag, you’ll also get a 128GB SSD and Intel’s integrated HD 4400 graphics, which is the new graphics standard for Haswell-powered notebooks.

The slightly larger 14-inch Latitude 14 7000 comes with specs nearly identical to its smaller sibling, but Dell swaps out the 128GB SSD for a 320GB 5400 rpm hard drive. It’s also slightly heavier at 3.6 pounds and its $1,049 price tag is a little easier on your wallet thanks to its hard disk drive.

In the past we’ve praised Dell’s Latitude notebooks for their long battery life, attractive chassis and speedy performance, so we’re hoping the case is no different with the 7000 series. Both laptops are slated to ship around August 28, just barely in time for back to school season.