Hands On: Osprey Orb Is Fun But No Frills

The Osprey Orb laptop backpack is a bag for the bare basics; no games or gimmicks. This laptop case sports a sleek simple design with room for just the essentials.

It is ideal for taking to class or to the coffee shop, or on a bike ride when you need to carry a laptop. Sturdy and water resistant, the rugged backpack looks youthful and fun. It's fitted with a padded laptop sleeve and smaller dividers for papers or other flat thin items.

The company claims that the bag can fit up to a 15.4-inch laptop inside. We tried out an ASUS K52D inside and it fit into the sleeve snug and secure. In front of the divider, there is ample space available for a light jacket and a few miscellaneous items, like a charger. There is also a triangular zippered section and small elasticized pouch for small trinkets and keys. The front offers two water bottle pouches. A zippered pocket is located on the front of the bag with pockets for writing utensils. The outside of the bag offers a few perks, like a loop for a blinker light and ear bud routing.The extra padding on the back protects the laptop and also make it more comfortable for you to wear. The straps feature mesh fabric, which is slotted over EVA foam with a similarly styled mesh back panel.

Osprey offers a one year warranty on its HydraForm products and offers to repair or replace any defect or damage in the product no matter when it was purchased. The bag comes in three colors: Carbon (blue), Ember (orange and red), and Limestone (gray). The suggested retail price is $59.95