Samsung Offering Free Chromebook With Galaxy S9

Samsung's latest deal could make your back-to-school shopping a bit easier.

Through August 13, purchase an unlocked Galaxy S9 ($719.99) or Galaxy S9+ ($839.99) at full price and you'll get a free Samsung Chromebook 3 laptop. That's the best Galaxy bundle we've seen. Traditionally, freebies are limited to Qi chargers, phone cases, or memory cards, which makes the $170 Chromebook an excellent value.

It's especially handy if you're in the market for a new phone and back-to-school laptop. The Chromebook 3 is a solid laptop for school and everyday use. We generally don't like 1366 x 768 resolution screens, but the Chromebook 3's LCD is brighter than competing screens from the Lenovo IdeaPad 100S, HP Stream 11, and Dell Inspiron 14 3000.

Its 1.6GHz Celeron N3060 CPU won't break records, but combined with 4GB of RAM, it'll let you do everything from YouTube streaming to light multitasking. It also packs all the ports you need including USB 3.0, USB 2.0, HDMI, and a microSD card slot. Last but not least, the Chromebook 3 also sports a spill-resistant keyboard that's comfortable to use and features well-sized keys, which we found suitable for people with bigger digits.

Samsung's offer is available through August 13 or while supplies last.