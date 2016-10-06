How to Edit Siri's Activation Keyboard Shortcuts on macOS

By default, users activate Siri on macOS by clicking its dock or menu bar icon, or holding down Command + Space. Unfortunately, for those used to clicking Command + Space to activate Spotlight search, things can get confusing and complicated. Luckily, though, you can customize the keyboard shortcut that beckons Siri.

It's pretty easy to set this up, but just make sure you know what keyboard command will work best for you, a string of keys that your brain will tie to Siri. Might I suggest holding Command + Option? Those keys are right next to each other on both sides of the keyboard, so it works well for both righties and lefties.

Here's how to select which keyboard shortcut activates Siri:

1. Click the Apple logo in the top left corner.

2. Select System Preferences.

3. Click Siri.

5. Select an option. If you select Customize, enter a keyboard shortcut of your own.

6. Use your selected or custom key command and summon Siri!

macOS High Sierra Tips