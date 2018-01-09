Dell Launches XPS 15 2-in-1 with Radeon Graphics

Last year at CES in Las Vegas, Dell mades the XPS 13 into a 2-in-1. This year, it's giving its larger sibling, the XPS 15, the same treatment. The XPS 15 2-in-1 will launch this spring starting at $1,299.99.

It's powered by Intel's latest Kaby Lake-G processors, the Intel Core i5-8305G and Core i7-8705G, both of which include an integrated Radeon RX Vega M GPU for photo editing, video editing and even some light gaming.

You'll be able to choose from a 15.6-inch 1080p or 4K display, as well as up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 CPU Intel Core i5-8305G or i7-8705G GPU Radeon RX Vega M RAM Up to 16GB Storage Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Display 15.6-inch 4K or 1080p Size 3.9 x 9.3 x 0.6 inches Weight 4.3 pounds Battery Up to 15 hours Ports Thunderbolt 3, USB Type-C, microSD card, HDMI, Headphone

Dell claims that the XPS 15 is the smallest and thinnest 2-in-1 of its size at 13.9 x 9.3 x 0.6 inches, or 16 millimeters thin, and it weighs 4.3 pounds. The company is also promising that the battery will last 15 hours on a charge.

The XPS 15 also includes a new internal thermal solution, which Dell says will keep the laptop cooler for speedier performance. A stylus will be sold separately and attaches to the base of the laptop with a magnet.

We'll give the XPS 15 a full review when it hits our lab this spring.

Photos: Andrew E. Freedman/Laptop Mag

Dell Laptop Guide