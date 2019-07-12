Forget Prime Day: New Dell XPS 13 Now $150 Off

Update Nov. 2019: Prime day may be over, but 2019's best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals are upon us. Follow our guides for the best holiday deals this season.

Amazon Prime Day is just right around the corner, but why wait until then if you can now buy the best ultraportable laptop for a seriously low price? Dell is getting out ahead of Amazon with a sale on the XPS 13, our favorite overall laptop two years running.

It's pretty rare to see discounts start on the low end, but Dell has cut the price of the already-least expensive XPS 13 by $70, bringing the price down to a surprisingly affordable $830. This specific model has a 1080p display and is equipped with a Core i3-8145U CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

Dell XPS 13 for $829 ($70 off, FHD/Core i3-8145U/4GB of RAM/128 SSD)

While it won't break any speed records, the Core i3 version will do the job for users who want a premium laptop that can do everyday tasks, like sending emails, watching videos or browsing the web. The FHD model also lasted more than 12 hours on our battery test, making it an excellent travel companion, especially considering its compact size.

If you need more power, Dell is also selling a pretty decked-out model of the XPS 13 with a 1080p display along with a Core i7-8565U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for $1,199, which is $150 off the retail price. If you want stylus support or think you'll need a touch screen, then we recommend the XPS 13 2-in-1, which Dell is selling with a Core i7-8500Y CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for just $1,159, or a whopping $400 off.

These deals are part of Dell's Black Friday in July sale, or, in other words, a reaction to Amazon's upcoming Prime Day mega-sale. Dell doesn't say when this sale will end, but the laptop maker warns that deals are subject to availability. Some of the aforementioned models are already 45% claimed, so don't wait too long to make your move.