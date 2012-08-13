Dell, Lenovo and Samsung to Release Windows RT Tablets, Laptops

After waiting with baited breath for the next manufacturer to announce it will release computers running Windows RT, today Microsoft announced three manufacturers will release PCs using the ARM-friendly OS. On top of Microsoft's Surface tablet and ASUS, which has already announced the ASUS Tablet 600, Dell, Lenovo and Samsung will feature devices running Windows RT.

Although details at this point are few and far between, the form factors running Windows RT won't be limited to just tablets - Microsoft said that products will also include full laptops with keyboards. Mike Angiulo of Microsoft said because of the heavy collaboration in the making of these PCs, "all of these Windows RT PCs will have consistent fast and fluid touch interactions, long battery life, connected standby, and are beautiful, thin, and light designs." We'll all have to stay tuned to learn more about these devices.