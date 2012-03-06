CeBIT 2012 Day One Wrap-up: Acer and Gigabyte Make New Ultrabooks

We got up-close and personal with new ultrabooks and budget laptops during the first full day of the CeBIT digital technology conference in Hannover Germany. Find out which tech really caught our eye.

Acer Timeline Ultra M3 Ultrabook

The Timeline Ultra M3 continues Acer’s Ultrabook ambitions with a relatively low price point (starting at 799 euros) and strong specs that include an optical drive, Nvidia GeForce graphics and a promised 8 hours of battery life.

Gigabyte U2442V Ultrabook

The first Ultrabook from Gigabyte, the U2442V, comes with a $1,200 start price a backlit chiclet-style keyboard, not to mention customization options such as a Thunderbolt port, solid-state drive, and Intel Core i7 CPU.

Acer V3 Series Media Notebook

The special features and specs of the Acer V3 Series read like a gamer's dream. There's Bluetooth 4.0 for wireless headgear, Dolby Home Theater audio mixing, Nvidia GeForce graphics, and a Blu-ray drive for the beautiful 1600 x 900-pixel display.

Gigabyte P2542G Gaming Notebook

When it ships in May, the Gigabyte P2542G's eye-catching yellow aluminum finish won't just turn heads, its speedy Nvidia GeForce GTX660M graphics and quad-core Ivy Bridge Intel CPU will break necks too.

Acer V5 Series Budget Notebooks

Acer's CeBIT agenda isn't relegated to ultrabooks. The company also announced the thin-and-light V5 Series, a budget-conscious featherweight advertised to be 30 percent thinner than the average notebook and comes in three flavors: 11.6, 14 and 15.6 inches.

Tobii Technology Adds 3D

We demo'ed Tobii's eye-tracking user interface at CES 2012, but now the team has rigged up an Asteroids arcade game to use the technology while gamers play in 3D.

