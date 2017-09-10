They say "it's not about the journey; it's about the destination." But that doesn't mean the trip can't be enjoyable. From portable power chargers to keep your gadgets primed and charged to headphones for some kick-butt traveling music, here is the best tech for travel.

Anker PowerCore 20000mAh

Perfect for extended trips when you're away from a power source, the Anker PowerCore is a lightweight portable battery charger that can charge both smartphones and other assorted devices, such as tablets. This unit has multiple USB ports and can hold a large amount of charge, allowing you to recharge your devices several times before the charger runs out of juice. And if you're into aesthetics, the sleek black casing is highly appealing. Credit: Anker

BeatsX Wireless Earphones

Great for long rides with your Apple device when you want to tune out the outside world, the BeatsX wireless headphones offer a high-quality sound experience. The earbuds are connected via a light, comfortable neckband wire that never feels cumbersome. The neckband wire also contains controls and a battery. And the most useful part is the W1 wireless chipset that allows for seamless pairing of your headphones with your iPhone and quick charging. Credit: Beats

Bluesmart One

Useful for both business trips and vacations, Bluesmart is a great piece of smart luggage. The relatively small size allows the luggage to fit in most overhead airline bins. The carry-on bag has both a built-in scale and a GPS tracker, which is wonderful for keeping tabs on your belongings. The piece also has two USB ports for you to charge your electronic devices. So if you are looking to stay connected and be fashionable, pick up this item for your travel needs. Credit: Bluesmart

RAVPower 22000-mAh Portable External Battery Charger

Sporting three USB ports, this portable charger can power up multiple devices at the same time. Thanks to the large amount of juice the device holds, you can charge an iPhone 6 up to nine times before needing a recharge.. But it's not just for cellphones: You can use the device to charge tablets and even certain MacBooks. The unit's durability is praised, with the device lasting longer than a year without wearing out. Credit: RAVPower

Emtec Power Pouch

The Emtec Power Pouch is a nice lightweight charger whose battery is encased in a pouch. The device also has a convenient pocket for you to place your phone in while it's charging, for added protection. The pouch has a built-in USB cable, which means there's one less loose wire to carry around. Emtec provides separate pouches for Apple and Android products, which makes the device slightly less versatile but not any less useful. Credit: Emtec

Bose QuietComfort 35

Thanks to the Bose QuietComfort 35, you can enjoy train rides, bus trips and flights by canceling out ambient noise. These headphones have an adjustable fit so you can comfortably wear them even if you're sporting big hair. The easy-to-use volume and other controls are located on the right ear cup and never feel like they're in the way. The headphones have an estimated battery life of 20 hours, and the sound quality is amazing, which is expected from Bose products. Although they are somewhat expensive, these headphones are a great investment. Credit: Bose

Bestek Car Jump Starter

With the Bestek Car Jump Starter, you won't have to be concerned about being stranded on the side of the road. This mobile battery device can be used to charge your phones, laptops and car batteries. The pack also comes with a flashlight, which is perfect for dimly lit roads, so you can see what you're doing when you're connecting the conveniently included jumper cables. And the battery pack itself may be a little large, but it's easily portable and can be left in your glove compartment in case of emergencies. Credit: Bestek

Apple Watch Series 2

The Apple Watch Series 2 is a beautiful device that improves on the original in some subtle but strong ways. The watch is lightweight and sleek, and the touch screen is clearer than the previous version. In addition, the watch bands come in a nice range of colors, so you can effectively accessorize to your heart's content. The GPS tracking is lovely for runners or step trackers. You can also swim or shower with your watch on; an added Water Lock feature stops you from accidentally activating your touch screen while underwater. Credit: Apple

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Between its affordable price and large amount of space, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is a great choice for booklovers on the go. The high-resolution screen and the ability to use the crisp Bookerly font is great for reading without suffering from eyestrain. This device is excellent t for both night reading (with its backlighting) as well as day reading (with its greatly reduced screen glare). In addition, the Kindle Paperwhite has a weeks-long battery life, which is ideal for a long, leisurely reading session. Credit: Amazon

Panasonic Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones

Great for people who want to travel light, the Panasonic Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones are a smart purchase. The earbuds are flexible and can comfortably fit your ears with little fiddling. These headphones can easily pair with most devices, and the built-in microphone allows you to take calls. Plus, with just a short charge time, you can get hours of listening time. Credit: Panasonic

Lexar JumpDrive

For quite a while, Lexar has been a reliable source for jump drives, and the latest line does not disappoint. For a relatively small price, you can purchase drives in a wide variety of sizes, from 32GB to 256GB. And more recently, Lexar released a device with both a USB and a Lightning connector for your iOS devices. The drive's FAT32 formatting makes it compatible with multiple devices, from Macs to PCs and even PlayStations. Between the affordability and the high performance rate, Lexar is a must-have if you're on the go. Credit: Lexar

Samsonite GeoTrakR

Known for its high-end products, Samsonite does not disappoint with its GeoTrakR line of luggage. The bags are very durable and come in various sizes, from a carry-on item to larger upright luggage. Each piece in the collection has integrated technology that enables you to track your belongings by downloading an app on your phone. The tracker automatically shuts off while in-flight, so you won't have to worry about receiving any complaints from flight attendants. Credit: Samsonite

Samsung Gear S2

Coming in both analog and digital styles, the Samsung Gear S2 is a good-looking accessory that can complement your attire. You can easily cycle between the time and your various apps via a responsive and easy-to-use touch screen. The display is extremely sharp, so you won't need a magnifying glass to see what you're looking at. One of the most useful apps you can access is Samsung Pay, which allows you to make credit or debit payments on the go. Plus, the watch's fitness apps are another great boon for health-conscious consumers. Credit: Samsung

SanDisk Flash Drive

The SanDisk Flash Drive is a dependable drive that is very strong for its low price. The drive is compatible with many systems, and the read and write speeds are first-rate. Instead of a cap, the USB connector is protected by a durable sliding mechanism. One of the drive's best features is its SecureAccess software, which allows you to password-protect your files. Although it may not have as much storage space as other drives on the market, the SanDisk Flash Drive is still a great product. Credit: SanDisk

Barnes & Noble Nook Glowlight Plus

More versatile than its predecessors, the current Barnes & Noble Nook GlowlightPlus is a snazzy waterproof and dustproof e-reader. The display is quite sharp, and you can easily adjust fonts, sizes and line margins for a comfortable perusing experience. The touch-screen controls are simple to use, and it's a snap to browse through books and turn pages. Because this device is made by Barnes & Noble, you can access the company's extensive library of materials and receive in-store service in case any problems arise. Credit: Barnes & Noble