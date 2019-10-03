Best Laptop Privacy Screens of 2019

Someone cue up the Rockwell! Because these days you never know who's watching, especially on your laptop’s webcam. But you don't have to be caught with your pants down. A privacy screen can protect your confidential information from prying eyes, and some even have an actual switch that you throw to block your camera.

In addition to guarding your confidential information, these screens provide the added benefit of protecting your eye health. Here are some of the best privacy screens that are currently available.

Need more accessories? Be sure to also check out our roundups of the best webcam covers, the best laptop sleeves and the best lap desks for working in comfort and privacy.

Credit: Homy

SightPro Laptop Privacy Screen

Universal laptop-brand support

Not optimized for touchscreens

SightPro’s hardware-agnostic approach to providing a privacy screen makes it the best choice for most users. Although the device doesn’t have most of the fancy features of its rivals, the screen does one thing well – block your screen. Unfortunately for 2-in-1 users, the SightPro is not optimized for touch, which means you’re out of luck if you prefer finger-to-screen contact. Credit: SightPro

Kensington MacBook Screen

Effortless application and removal

Lid slightly gapped when closed if you leave the screen on

Forget the messy, sticky adhesives. Using built-in magnets in the MacBook chassis, the Kensington MacBook Screen applies easily to your Apple device when you need it, and when not in use, you can simply take it off. There is a slight gap between the Kensington and the display when it is attached, which means that something slim could get into the mix and wreak havoc on your screen. Credit: Kensington

3M Blackout Screen

More layers of film than the competition ensures the security of your confidential data

Screen can be seen from directly behind a user, regardless of distance

This 3M privacy filter blacks out side views on 14-inch laptops with ease. The screen fits within the raised bezel of your screen for a perfect fit: Just be careful if you there is space behind you, as someone standing directly in the path of your screen can see your content from any distance. Credit: 3M

MacBook Pro 13 Screen Privacy, Webcam Cover Slider

Adjustable webcam slider adds functionality without upgrading laptop

Limited to MacBook Pro line only

This filter’s built-in webcam privacy slider ensures that the deep, dark web doesn’t see your double chin during your next Netflix binge. As an Apple-exclusive product, the screen uses the magnets in MacBooks to attach; there is no alternative for non-Apple users. Credit: PYS

AmazonBasics Slim Privacy Screen

Custom order to your device to ensure the perfect fit

Notably lowers overall screen brightness

AmazonBasics is the retailer’s generic brand of products. With a low price and the backing of Amazon, your screen will be protected or it’s your money back. Choose the glossy side for visual clarity, or flip the screen over to a matte finish to reduce blue light and glare. Credit: Amazon

Homy Laptop Filter

Superior thinness

Grainy texture blurs screen

The Homy Laptop screen protects your data and eyes thanks to its UV-resistant film. You’ll also receive a screen folder for storage with your purchase, in addition to a sliding webcam cover. A limited lifetime warranty ensures that you and your Homy can kick it for years to come. Credit: Homy

Adaptix Privacy Screen

Touch screen support

Weak adhesive

Favoring functionality over all else, Adaptix opts for touch-screen usability. While you’ll get the benefits of blue-light reduction, scratch protection and glare defense, you’ll have to make sure that the filter is correctly applied to your screen. Credit: Adaptix