AmazonBasics Sale: 50% Off USB Hubs, Headsets, More

Back-to-school season is upon us, and if you haven't started your shopping yet, Amazon is trying to help.

Currently, the retailer is taking up to 50% off AmazonBasics accessories with prices starting as low as $4.85. The sale includes everything from Apple-certified Lightning cables to portable computer speakers and USB hubs.

Currently, you can get the AmazonBasics Lightning to USB A Cable for $7.99. Normally priced at $10, that's $2 off its regular price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this cable. It's Apple MFi certified, which means it works with any Lightning port-enabled Apple device. This cable will let you sync and charge your iPhone, iPad or iPad Touch on the fly. Another laptop essential on sale today is the AmazonBasics 10 Port USB 3.1 Hub, which you can snag for $32 ($11 off). It features seven USB 3.1 ports with file transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps. It also has three extra fast-charging ports. Other noteworthy PC accessories on sale:

