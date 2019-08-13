Buy an Unlocked Galaxy S10e, Get a Free Chromebook 3

If you're a student or a parent, chances are a laptop and smartphone are at the top of your back-to-school shopping list. Luckily, Amazon offers an exclusive deal which bundles an affordable Samsung Chromebook and one of today's best smartphones.

Currently, Amazon has the Unlocked Galaxy S10e bundled with a Samsung Chromebook 3 on sale for $749.99. The Unlocked Galaxy S10e alone is priced at $749.99, so this deal basically nets you a free laptop. It's one of the best back-to-school deals we've seen this summer.

The Chromebook 3 packs an 11.6-inch LCD display (1366 x 768) and is powered by a 1.6GHz Celeron N3060 CPU coupled with 4GB of RAM. It has a 16GB eMMC flash drive, which is expandable via the laptop's built-in microSD slot.

Unlocked Galaxy S10e w/ Chromebook 3: was $885 now $749.99 @ Amazon

In our Samsung Chromebook 3 review, we were impressed by its bright display, superb battery life, and strong performance. Although we were underwhelmed by its internal speakers, we gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

We tested its battery in our lab which consists of continuous web surfing, and the Chromebook 3 lasted 9 hours and 44 minutes. That's ample runtime to get you through an entire day of classes.

Simply put, the Chromebook 3 is a great little laptop for back-to-school and entertainment.

The Samsung Galaxy S10e sports a 5.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display (2160 x 1080), a Snapdragon 855 CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Sister site, Tom's Guide reviewed the Galaxy S10e and liked its fantastic display, speedy performance, and streamlined software. Though the S10e's Infinity-O camera-in-display may not appeal to everyone, there's a lot to like about the S10e.

It offers everything Samsung's pricier phones have, but in a smaller form factor. In our lab, the S10e especially shined when gaming. We played PUBG Mobile at fully maxed settings and the S10e's performance never faltered.

This Samsung bundle deal won't last long, so be sure to snag this exclusive Samsung bundle before it's too late.