Apple iPhone 5s and 5c Cases Announced From iLuv and X-Doria

X-Doria's new cases

Apple only announced its iPhone 5s and 5c less than an hour ago, but accessory makers haven’t wasted any time crafting new cases for the new pair of iPhones. Among those accessory vendors are iLuv creative Technology and X-Doria, which have introduced their new line of iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c covers.

iLuv has said that they designed these new cases in anticipation of Apple’s new iPhones without having to seen the handset in advance. The company announced eight new lines of iPhone 5s cases that range in price from $9.99 to $79.99. These include the new Flighttfit Gaudi cases, which feature glow-in the dark patterns, the Jstyle Runway, which is a full grain leather wallet case for women, and the Tangle woven elastic case among others.

iLuv FlightFit Gaudi

iLuv has unveiled five new case designs for the iPhone 5c, some of which bear similarity to its new accessories for the iPhone 5s. For instance, the Diary premium wallet iPhone 5c case comes with two slots for your credit cards and allows users to answer calls while the cover is closed. The Snoopy Series is a hardshell case sporting the iLuv Peanuts design, but it differs from the new Peanuts cases for the iPhone 5s in that it isn’t 3-D. These new shells and wallet cases for the iPhone 5c range from $9.99 to $29.99.

iLuv Peanuts case for iPhone 5C

X-Doria, comparatively, has unveiled five new cases for Apple’s new iPhones simply labeled “New iPhone 2013.” The company hasn’t confirmed this information, but it appears as if X-Doria also designed these cases ahead of the iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c launch given the products’ vague name.

X-Doria’s new lineup includes the clear Defense 720 case, which features a transparent shell with a colored argyle design around its edges. The new Rapt case from X-Doria is a polycarbonate cover with a two-tone textured criss-cross design available in various color choices. The. Scene Plus and Dash Icon cases add flavorful color patterns and shapes to Apple’s new pair of iPhones, while the Scene case also features a clear body with colored trim.These cases range in price from $24.99 to $29.99.

X-Doria Rapt case

Both iLuv and X-Doria’s new cases are available on their respective websites, and X-Doria’s recently announced accessories also fit the previous generation iPhone 5.