Apple Cyber Monday deals 2021: The best sales right now

There are big post-Black Friday discounts across Apple's best-selling gadgets. As Black Friday 2021 concludes, we are seeing generous discounts on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and Beats headphones.

Apple post-Black Friday deals usually drop the tech brand's most coveted gadgets to record low prices. The best Apple post-Black Friday deals bring massive discounts to previous generation MacBooks especially.

Black Friday deals 2021— start date, early deals and what to expect

Black Friday laptop deals

Right now, you can get the MacBook Air for $779 ($220 off) from a Micro Center location near you. Quantifies are limited, so we recommend you preserve your order while you still can. We could see this deal at other retailers for Black Friday or even fall to $749 or lower ahead of the forthcoming 2022 MacBook Air.

As an alternative, Amazon and B&H continue to offer the MacBook Air for $899 ($100 off).

If you're hoping for a price break on the new Apple Watch Series 7, you don't have to wait. To help you save on the new Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple trade-in program nets you up to $270 in credit when you trade in your previous-gen Apple Watch. Alternatively, get $100 back on the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) when you buy it directly from the Apple Store.

Expect the Apple Watch Series 6 to hit an unprecedented low post-Black Friday deal price this season. Earlier this year, it fell to $249 ($150 off) which is the cheapest it's ever been. We wouldn't be surprised if this deal returns for Black Friday.

Black Friday 2021 has ended but we're still seeing tons of excellent deals on today’s most coveted tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2021 deals hub for the best post-holiday discounts and stay tuned for our Cyber Monday 2021 coverage.

Ready to shop? Here are the best post-Black Friday Apple deals you can get right now.

MacBook

Apple MacBook Air M1 13-inch (256GB): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon Apple MacBook Air M1 13-inch (256GB): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

Currently $100 off, the 2020 MacBook Air M1-powered ultraportable is one of the best laptops to buy. The MacBook in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. As we note in our MacBook Air with M1 review, we were floored by its breathtaking performance, and slim, unibody design. We were also floored by its lengthy battery life which tapped out at 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. B&H has it for a $50 discount.

Apple MacBook Pro M1 13-inch: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Micro Center Apple MacBook Pro M1 13-inch: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Micro Center (Pick up only)

If you're near a Micro Center store, you'll save $100 on the M1 MacBook Pro. Besides a Apple's M1 8-core CPU, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, an 8-core GPU, and a 256GB SSD. It scored a rare 5-star rating from us, making it one of the top laptops on the market.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019): was $2,399 now $1,899 @ Best Buy Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019): was $2,399 now $1,899 @ Best Buy

One standout Black Friday laptop deal takes $500 off the previous-gen 16-inch MacBook Pro. It packs a 16-inch Retina display, a 2.6-GHz 9th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Rounding out its hardware specs is a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. This MacBook also has Touch Bar and Touch ID.

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch: was $1,499 now $1,149 @ B&H Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch: was $1,499 now $1,149 @ B&H

This premature Black Friday MacBook Pro deal takes $350 off the 2020 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (model MXK52LL/A). The best laptop for power users, it delivers solid performance for multasking, music production, photo and video editing. The pro MacBook in this deal has a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, 2.0-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This is one of the best Black Friday MacBook deals we've seen so far.

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (256GB): was $999 now $829 @ B&H Apple MacBook Air 2020 (256GB): was $999 now $829 @ B&H

This Black Friday deal takes $170 off the early 2020 MacBook Air. It packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus graphics and a 256GB SSD.

iPad

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2TB): was $2,199 now $2,049 @ Amazon Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2TB): was $2,199 now $2,049 @ Amazon

This seemingly early Black Friday iPad deal from Amazon takes $150 off the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It features a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with XDR, Apple's blazing M1 processor, and 512GB of storage. The iPad Pro 12.9 supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and works with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio. Grab it now for its lowest price yet.

AirPods

New Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $170 @ Amazon New Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $170 @ Amazon

Apple's new AirPods Pro are $79 off at Amazon, The AirPods Pro 2nd generation brings active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support.

Image New Apple AirPods 3rd Generation: was $179 now $169 @ Amazon

The 3rd generation AirPods with are modestly discounted on Amazon this week. The buds are sweat and water resistant for a touch of durability while the spatial audio technology provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of play time and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $479 @ Amazon Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $479 @ Amazon

Currently $70 off on Amazon, the AirPods Max are on sale for an all-time low Black Friday price. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Beats by Dre

Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon

The excellent Powerbeats Pro are currently on sale at Amazon for $100, placing them squarely in bargain territory. Not only are these earbuds IPX4 durable, they boast an estimated 9 hours of battery life and all the perks of using Apple H1 chip, including near-instant pairing with Apple devices. Best Buy is also running a similar deal.

Powerbeats: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon Powerbeats: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon

Gym enthusiasts searching for a pair of quality workout buds need look no further than the Powerbeats. The sweat-resistant buds boast an estimated 15 hours of battery life and possess Apple's H1 chip which means seamless pairing with Apple devices and effortless Siri integration.

Beats Studio3 headphones: was $349 now $235 @ Best Buy Beats Studio3 headphones: was $349 now $235 @ Best Buy

If the discounted AirPods Max are still a bit too rich for your blood, consider the Beats Studio3 headphones. Currently on sale for $235, the over-ear cans offer 22 hours of estimated battery life and Apple's W1 chip which allows for quick pairing with other Apple devices.

Beats Studio3 headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon Beats Studio3 headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon

If the discounted AirPods Max are still a bit too rich for your blood, consider the Beats Studio3 headphones. Currently on sale for $249, it's a 33% markdown from its usual pricing. The over-ear cans offer 22 hours of estimated battery life and Apple's W1 chip which allows for quick pairing with other Apple devices.

Beats Solo3 headphones: was $199 now $99 at Amazon Beats Solo3 headphones: was $199 now $99 at Amazon

The Beats Solo3 headphones are currently on sale at Amazon for $99, which is 50% off of its normal pricing. The sleek on-ear headphones utilize Apple's W1 chip for blink-and-you'll-miss-it pairing with Apple products and lasts an estimated 40 hours on a charge.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 7: up to $270 off w/ trade-in @ Apple Apple Watch Series 7: up to $270 off w/ trade-in @ Apple

The new Apple Watch Series 7's display affords you more screen area than the Apple Watch Series 6. What's more, it wirelessly charges up to 33 percent faster. It features a 41mm aluminum case and an Always-On Retina display with 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the smartwatch is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm/GPS): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm/GPS): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The GPS model Apple Watch Series 6 is modestly discounted by $50 on Amazon this week. Over the Apple Watch Series 5, it packs a brighter display, upgraded 64-bit dual-core S6 CPU and built-in blood oxygen sensors that work with Apple's Blood Oxygen app.

iPhone

Apple iPhone 13: free w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile Apple iPhone 13: free w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile

Buy the iPhone 13 starting from $799 from T-Mobile and get up to $1,000 off. What's more, T-Mobile is bundling this deal with up to $800 off in lifetime trade-in credits for future iPhone grades. To get this deal you must trade in an eligible device and activate the iPhone 13 on a T-Mobile Magenta Max plan.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro: up to $1.000 off w/ trade-in @ AT&T Apple iPhone 13 Pro: up to $1.000 off w/ trade-in @ AT&T

Buy the iPhone 13 Pro starting at $999 from AT&T and get up to $1,000 in credits when you trade in an eligible device. Your cashback will appear on your monthly bill over the course of 36 months. The Apple iPhone 13 Pro features a 6.1 inch OLED display with ProMotion, Apple A15 Bionic processor, 5-core GPU and up to 1TB of storage.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Buy the iPhone 13 Pro Max starting at $1,099 from Verizon and get up to $1,300 in credits when you trade in an eligible device and switch to their network (up to $800 with trade-in, up to $500 for switching). To get this deal, you must trade in an eligible device and sign up for a Verizon unlimited plan. This deal is open to new and existing Verizon customers.

When is Cyber Monday 2021?

This year, Cyber Monday falls on Monday, November 28. Cyber Monday is the culmination of the holiday shopping event. Although we saw some awesome discounts in the lead up to Black Friday and beyond. We expect even more deals in the days after on Cyber Monday.

Currently, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and other major retailers offer pre-Cyber Monday deals for shoppers. This year, Walmart Plus members got early access to Walmart Black Friday deals before everyone else. We expect it will be the same for Cyber Monday.

Not to be outdone, Target also offers post-holiday savings online and in stores.