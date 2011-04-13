Windows Phone 7 Marketplace Has 13,000 Apps, Angry Birds Coming Soon

News out of the MIX11 conference today reveals that the Windows Phone 7 app store now has 13,000 apps with 1,500 more added every month. Though that number pales in comparison to the hundreds of thousands of apps in both the iTunes App Store and the Android Marketplace -- and even the 25,000 apps available for BlackBerry App World -- it's still a start.

What's interesting is that despite the smaller number of apps, Microsoft says that there is over five million downloads a day from their store, which suggests that Windows Phone 7 users aren't bothered by the smaller overall number of apps.

The company also announced that after becoming available on seemingly every other smart phone platform in existence (minus BlackBerry), Angry Birds will finally be available for Windows Phone 7 on May 25th. There's no word if Angry Birds Seasons will also be made available.

via Neowin.net