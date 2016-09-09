Windows Insider Updates to Pause For One Week

Windows Insiders will have to wait an extra week for their next update while new Insiders will also have to wait before they can sign up. The Insider program has been paused for a week while Microsoft upgrades the system that approves new builds.

Windows Insider lead Dona Sarkar tweeted about the news, and Microsoft released a statement on the matter:

"We are performing some upgrades this week to our services that are used to approve and monitor builds from the Development Branch to our Windows Insiders. Once the upgrade is complete, just as we flight the OS through the rings, we will be flighting the service upgrades through the internal rings first. We won’t have any new builds from the Development Branch for you this week, but plan to return to schedule next week."

Preview builds have been rolling out consistently and even included most of the features in the Windows 10 Anniversary Edition. This delay is inconvenient, but slight, and users should expect to see their next insider preview next week.

