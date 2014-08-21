Windows 9 Getting Sept. 30 Reveal (Report)

The wait for Windows 9 could soon be over. The Redmond tech giant is reportedly planning a major preview event for Sept. 30, when the company is expected to show off an early build of its much-anticipated Windows 9 operating system.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, The Verge reports that Microsoft is likely to release a developer version of Windows 9 around the same time as the Sept. 30 press event. This is consistent with last week's report from ZDNet Microsoft expert Mary Jo Foley, who claimed that a preview version of the software would release by late September or early October.

The upcoming preview build of Windows Threshold (the current codename for what will likely be Windows 9) is expected to feature the revitalized Start menu for Desktop mode, a nixed Charms bar and Metro apps that can run windowed. A desktop version of Microsoft's mobile voice assistant Cortana was previously teased for Threshold, though we're not sure if she'll show up for this initial build.

The Verge notes that, on top of Windows 9, we might see a new hybrid of Windows RT and Windows Phone at the Sept. 30 event. This matches up with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's comments of a more unified Windows, though we'll have to wait until the date draws closer for official details.

via The Verge