Windows 8 Adoption Still Worse Than Vista (Report)

Windows 8 has been receiving criticism from analysts and media ever since it launched in October, and in Q2 2013 the platform is still showing slow growth. Windows 8 usage grew by 0.53 percent during the month of April, but still only accounts for a menial 3.84 percent of the Windows market share.

The data comes from Net Applications, which also found that Windows 7 usage dipped by 0.01 percent, although it remains the most widely used system version. Windows 7 accounts for 44.72 percent of the market, with Windows XP coming in second at 38.31 percent. Windows Vista is still beating Windows 8 by a small margin at 4.75 percent.

Microsoft has had a tough run when it comes to edging Windows 8 into the market. Despite its $15 upgrade deal which expired at the end of February, adoption of the software hasn’t shown much improvement. Just a few weeks ago the IDC cited Windows 8 as a reason for the biggest PC sales drop in nearly two decades.

“At this point, unfortunately, it seems clear that the Windows 8 launch not only failed to provide a positive boost to the PC market, but appears to have slowed the market,” Bob O’Donnell, IDC Program Vice President, Clients and Displays, said in a statement last month.

Microsoft may breathe some life into its ailing flagship OS with its Windows Blue update, which is expected to be officially revealed at the company’s Build conference next month. Windows Blue is expected to bring back the Start button and add some minor features such as deeper SkyDrive integration and tweaks to your apps and settings.