Windows 10 Bug Prevents Installing Updates (Microsoft Responds)

Editor's Note: We have edited this article with a comment from Microsoft.

Can't update your Windows 10 computer? You're not the only one.

A handful of Windows users are seeing an error message when they attempt to connect to Windows Update and the Microsoft Store. This apparent bug is preventing people from keeping their devices up-to-date with the latest Windows 10 bug fixes and security patches. Fingers are being pointed toward Microsoft but the problem appears to stem from a DNS error, according to multiple reports.

"We couldn't connect to the update service. We'll try again later, or you can check now. If it still doesn't work, make sure you're connected to the Internet," the error message reads.

The pop up is similar to what you'd see if you were having Wi-Fi issues. Several users on Reddit are blaming Comcast DNS and have recommended moving over to Google DNS. However, that fix hasn't been successful for everyone. The problem appears more complex because, as pointed out by TechRadar, a number of non-Comcast users on Microsoft's Answer forum also complained about the Windows Update error, including users in the United Kingdom.

What's causing the connection error with Windows Update and the Microsoft Store is unclear, although it seems to be a compatibility problem with Microsoft's servers and certain ISPs. A Microsoft Support engineer said on Reddit that an investigation into the issue is currently underway. They did not provide more specifics or suggestions on how to bypass the problem.

Update: A Microsoft spokesperson told Laptop Mag that the problem has been resolved.