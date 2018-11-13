Microsoft Finally Re-releases Windows 10 October Update: What to Do

More than a month after pulling the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, build 1809, Microsoft is re-releasing it to the general public. This re-release follows incidents that Michael Fortin, a corporate vice president at the Windows team, classified as "a small but serious issue," otherwise known as data loss.

"On November 13, 2018, we will begin the re-release of the Windows 10 October Update (version 1809), Windows Server 2019 and Windows Server, version 1809," it reads on the Windows 10 update history page. "We encourage you to wait until the feature update is offered to your device automatically."

This update may not reach all Windows 10 machines at the same time. In a blog post, Director of Program Management on the Windows team John Cable stated "We will offer the October Update to users via Windows Update when data shows your device is ready and you will have a great experience," and that the update will be delayed if the system detects "that your device may have an issue, such as an application incompatibility."

And you can stop clicking on "Check for updates," as Cable stated the update will not appear even if that button is clicked.

The Windows 10 October Update was yanked because a number of issues. Some users found that their files were being deleted. There were also a bunch of driver issues and a bug where the File Explorer didn't ask for confirmation before overwriting files were moved from .zip folders to uncompressed folders of the same name.

Pulling 1809 also meant that some systems with Snapdragon 850 CPUs and Intel 9th generation Core processors weren't officially supported, though Microsoft has changed that for Snapdragon 850 on the Windows 10 datasheet.

The October Update was a surprise in that Microsoft didn't test it with the Windows Insider Program's Release Preview ring, which is where production builds are usually tested before release. The more-than-a-month-long problem had some analysts calling for Microsoft to change how it develops Windows 10 entirely and saying that two feature updates a year may be too much.

New features in Windows 10 1809 include the Your Phone app, security improvements and upgrades to wireless projection.

This article originally appeared on Tom's Hardware, and includes additional reporting from Henry T. Casey.