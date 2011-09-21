Verizon Unveils LG Enlighten: 3G Slider Launches Tomorrow for $79.99

Verizon is on a smartphone roll this week with a third handset announced in just three days. First it was the Pantech Breakout, then the controversial HTC Rhyme, and now the carrier has revealed the LG Enlighten, a 3G keyboard slider running Android 2.3 Gingerbread expected to cost a modest $79.99 after $50 mail-in rebate.

Verizon plans to offer the LG Enlighten in stores on September 22nd, targeting mid-range smartphone shoppers. The device is by no means blazing, coming with outmoded specs such as an 800-MHz processor, a smallish 3.2-inch touchscreen (480 x 320) and stock Android 2.3 Gingerbread OS. Other features which don't quite impress are slow 3G connectivity, and an under-powered 3.2 Megapixel camera.

The LG Enlighten's most interesting attribute is its 4-row physical QWERTY keyboard, a rarity in these days of touchscreen-only superphones. That said, we can't understand why a 4G keyboard slider exists only in the realm of fantasy. Indeed, such a handset would satisfy original Motorola Droid owners still sitting on the fence.

If you're one of these users, there could be reason to hope. Perhaps the rumored Samsung Stratosphere will prove to be concrete. Until then we'll help you keep the dream alive.