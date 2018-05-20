How to Use Built-in Software to Troubleshoot a Family Member’s PC

Windows offers a handful of built-in tools for performing remote assistance. Whether you choose to use that knowledge to help friends and family members as the on-call tech support person is up to you.

Perhaps the most useful of these tools -- and the one I find myself using most often -- is Windows 10 Quick Assist. At its core, it’s a remote connection program that allows you to control a second PC once the person on the other end of it gives Windows the okay. So long as you have the Anniversary Update, you can start using it now with only a few clicks.