Trending

Too Cute? Fujitsu LifeBook UH900 Multitouch Handheld PC Hands-On

By News 

It's bigger and more powerful than a smart phone but not as large as a traditional netbook, so is the Fujtsu LifeBook UH900 just right or just an overpriced tweener? On the plus side, this little guy weighs only 1.1 pounds, although it is rather thick. And we like that the 5.6-inch display supports multitouch input. The champagne color is also distinctive. Plus, the built-in Garmin app lets the UH900 double as a GPS navigator. And then there's the price tag.

This tiny Windows 7 wonder will cost you a cool $1,000. Still, there is something about being able to get a full Web experience on something so small. The UH900 packs a Atom Z530 processor, 2GB of RAM, and a 64GB SSD for storage. It also comes with an SD card slot, two USB, and a mini VGA out port. Usability is an issue, though. The little nub in the upper right corner that's used as a pointing device was a bit oversenstive when we tried it out. Your're not going to touch type on the keyboard, either, but it's pretty good for this size display.

Want to see this handheld PC in action? Check out the gallery and video below.

[flq:eafe0e84d4264f75b33de8af55c25e6a]

Mark Spoonauer

Responsible for the editorial vision for Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide, Mark Spoonauer has been Editor in Chief of LAPTOP since 2003 and has covered technology for nearly 15 years. Mark speaks at key tech industry events and makes regular media appearances on CNBC, Fox and CNN. Mark was previously reviews editor at Mobile Computing, and his work has appeared in Wired, Popular Science and Inc.