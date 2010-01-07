Too Cute? Fujitsu LifeBook UH900 Multitouch Handheld PC Hands-On

It's bigger and more powerful than a smart phone but not as large as a traditional netbook, so is the Fujtsu LifeBook UH900 just right or just an overpriced tweener? On the plus side, this little guy weighs only 1.1 pounds, although it is rather thick. And we like that the 5.6-inch display supports multitouch input. The champagne color is also distinctive. Plus, the built-in Garmin app lets the UH900 double as a GPS navigator. And then there's the price tag.

This tiny Windows 7 wonder will cost you a cool $1,000. Still, there is something about being able to get a full Web experience on something so small. The UH900 packs a Atom Z530 processor, 2GB of RAM, and a 64GB SSD for storage. It also comes with an SD card slot, two USB, and a mini VGA out port. Usability is an issue, though. The little nub in the upper right corner that's used as a pointing device was a bit oversenstive when we tried it out. Your're not going to touch type on the keyboard, either, but it's pretty good for this size display.

Want to see this handheld PC in action? Check out the gallery and video below.

