Killer Deal: Get The Blue Yeti USB Mic For Just $70

Whether you're starting a podcast or streaming on Twitch, the right audio equipment makes a massive difference. To produce the best sound, you'll need a good USB mic and few of them match the value and performance of Blue's Yeti USB Mic.

For a limited time, Buy Dig via Google Express has the Yeti USB Microphone (in Steel Red) for $74. Normally priced at $129.99, that's $56 off it's regular price. Even better, apply coupon code "UWWUBZ" at checkout to drop the price down to $69.56. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this popular USB mic. (It's even cheaper than the Blue Yeti Nano).

Buy the Yeti USB Mic for $69.56 via coupon "UWWUBZ"

The Yeti has a built-in gain dial, volume knob, mute button, and a pattern switch. The latter lets you capture sound in cardioid, stereo, omni-directional, or two-way pattern mode. The mic itself features a mini-USB port, headphone jack, and threaded base, which lets you attach it to any mic stand.

In terms of performance, this must-have laptop accessory is perfect for everything from individual users to small groups. Just make sure to act fast as this deal is likely to sell out fast.