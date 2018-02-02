Take $360 Off a 4K Lenovo Laptop with an Intel 8th-Gen CPU

The IdeaPad 720S is a premium laptop that offers the complete package of portability, style, and performance.

For a limited time, Lenovo is offering this Editors' Choice machine with a new 8th-gen Intel processor and 4K screen for $1,139.99 via coupon code "SAVEXTRA5". That's $360 off this configuration's normal price.

Buy on Lenovo

Intel's updated 8th-gen processor obliterated the previous-gen Kaby Lake CPU in our tests. On its own, that's enough of a reason to get this laptop. But Lenovo also updated the 720S' screen resolution with an IPS UHD (3840 x 2160) LCD. Combined with the built-in JBL speakers, it makes the IdeaPad 720S an excellent media machine.

For everyday work, we found that the laptop's island-style keyboard allows for comfortable typing, whereas its 4.1 x 2.6-inch touchpad provides accurate input tracking.

The IdeaPad's complete spec list includes a 14-inch 4K IPS LCD, a 1.8-GHz Core i7-8550U quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a generous 512GB SSD.

Lenovo's discount expires February 7 at 11:59pm.