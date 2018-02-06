Take $200 Off All Current-Gen Mac Laptops

If you've been holding off on buying a new Mac, wait no more. Best Buy is slashing the price of virtually every current-generation Mac laptop it sells by $200.

The retailer's Apple sale actually started last week, but this week's prices are $50 cheaper all around. In fact, many prices are as low as they were on Black Friday.

In total, over 18 Mac laptops are on sale, ranging from the entry-level MacBook Air to the base 15.4-inch MacBook Pro. (You may have to search for the Touch Bar configurations to see those deals). In addition to the laptops, Best Buy is also taking $100 off the 128GB iPad Mini 4.

Some systems worth noting:

Best Buy's sale has no expiration date, so act fast if you want to take advantage of the savings.