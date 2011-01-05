Sony Ericsson Xperia arc Brings Reality Display, Exmor R Camera Sensor to Android Superphone Fight

Those hoping and waiting for the PlayStation Phone will have to wait a little bit longer, but at least Sony Ericsson is stepping up its game. The Android 2.3-powered Xperia arc sports a supeslim arc-shaped design that's just 8.7 mm at its thinnest point and is crafted from "premium materials." We don't know what they are, but they have to feel better than the chintzy plastic Xperia X10.

The arc also looks to go toe-to-toe with Samsung's Super AMOLED and Apple's Retina screens with Sony's Reality Display technology, which is powered by a Mobile Bravia Engine (yes, of Sony TV fame). The 4.2-inch LCD has a resolution of 854 x 480 pixels, boasts over 16 million colors, and is made of scratch-resistant mineral glass with a shatter proof sheet on top.

The Xperia arc also has the potential to be the best camera phone on the market.

Enjoy some luscious photos and get the full specs below.Sony Ericsson is touting that it has integrated its Exmor R mobile sensor and a f/2.4 lens, allowing the arc's 8.1-MP camera to capture exceptionally bright photos and HD video in low light. An HDMI port is on board for easily sharing content with your HDTV. We're really glad that this handset is running Android 2.3, but we wish Sony would have included a Search button. We use that a lot on Google phones.

No word on pricing yet, but Sony Ericsson is promising that the arc (available in Midnight Blue and Misty Silver) will start hitting selected markets during Q1. As soon as we get our mitts on this sleek handset, we'll bring you some hands-on impressions.

Sony Ericsson Xperia arc Features and Specs