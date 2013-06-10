Samsung Galaxy Ace 3 With 4-Inch Screen Coming Soon

Apple's not the only smartphone maker with news today. Samsung has announced yet another phone. The Samsung Galaxy Ace 3 is an Android 4.2 Jelly Bean-equipped addition to join the likes of the Galaxy S4 and Note II. Spotted by Slashgear, the Ace 3 sports a 1-GHz, dual-core processor, a 4-inch, WVGA display and LTE capability depending on the market. (Those without can opt for a 3G version.)

Both models of the phone will also house a rear-facing, 5-MP camera with LED flash as well as a front-facing VGA webcam. In addition to 802.11 b/g/n, 2.4-GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0, potential customers may also be enticed by 8GB of onboard flash storage that's expandable by up to 64GB through a microSD card. Slashgear estimates that just 1.77GB of that will be available in the 3G model, thanks to the amount of apps and services that Samsung preloads.

The name of that memory suck is Samsung's divisive interface and app suite, TouchWiz. This includes apps and services such as its desktop backup utility, Kies, the Samsung Game Hub and perhaps most important for its target audience: Easy Mode.

Unfortunately, the Korean smartphone shipper has yet to talk price. But judging from these specs, it shouldn't be too hard on the old checking account. It's safe to assume that we'll learn more at Samsung's Premiere 2013 event on June 20 in London.

via Slashgear