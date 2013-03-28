Rumor: Microsoft to Merge Windows RT with Blue

Although Microsoft insists that Windows RT devices are selling just fine, a new report suggests that the company will fold the software into its much anticipated Windows Blue update.

The Redmond, Wash.-based company will allegedly stop launching products under the Windows RT moniker and instead plans to merge those devices into what's being called Windows Blue, according to Digitimes. The report didn’t detail how Microsoft would go about doing this, nor did it name any specific sources. The Asia-based publication attributed the information to “sources from the upstream supply chain.”

There’s no telling whether or not this information is accurate considering the site's dubious track record with leaks of this nature, but Windows RT hasn’t been the most lucrative platform for Microsoft since it launched in October. Major PC players such as Hewlett Packard and Samsung have rejected plans to make tablets based on the OS, and sales projections for Microsoft’s Surface tablet fell below 1 million units for Q4 2012.

Additionally, this news would make sense given the rumors surrounding Windows Blue. The software update is expected to encompass all Microsoft platforms—including Windows 8, Windows Phone 8 and Windows RT, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see this type of crossover.

Microsoft, however, has remained tight-lipped about Windows Blue other than confirming its unveiling at the company’s Build conference in June. Microsoft has simply referred to the update as “plans to advance our devices and services, a set of plans referred to internally as ‘Blue.’” We’ve seen numerous leaks over the past couple of weeks that provide hints as to what we can expect from Windows Blue, but none of this has been confirmed by Microsoft just yet.

via Digitimes