Report: AT&T 'Blackout' Points to Late September iPhone 5 Launch

AT&T's employees apparently aren't allowed to take off the last two weeks of September, which means the iPhone 5 could be hitting stores at the same time. According to a tip received by Gizmodo from an AT&T employee, any requests for time off during the end of September will be denied "due to an event blackout." It's all hands on deck when Apple's allegedly sleeker and faster sequel goes on sale.

The iPhone 5's impending arrival isn't exactly a secret, which will supposedly go on sale on AT&T and Verizon at the same time. Will the iPhone 5 sport a dual-core processor like the iPad 2? Will the display get bigger? Will it do 1080p video? And will it rock 4G LTE data? Apparently, all of those questions and more will be answered by the end of September.

via Gizmodo