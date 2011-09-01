Trending

RadioShack Offering Free T-Mobile, Samsung Phones

By News 

Need a new phone, but cash flow a problem? RadioShack is hooking savvy back-to-school shoppers up with a free T-Mobile phone. Starting September 1, bargain hunters can get any postpaid T-Mobile phone including the Sidekick 4G and the T-Mobile G2x with Google for the sweet price of free. The Samsung Gravity Smart and the Samsung Galaxy S 4G are also up for grabs. There is a catch--to get a free phone, you have to sign up for two-year contract complete with a $10 monthly data plan.

Commitmentphobe shoppers can also take advantage of RadioShack's 20 to 70 percent off sale on no-contract phones and mobile broadband devices from LG, Nokia, Samsung, and T-Mobile. Whether you a student preparing to go back to school or just love scoring a great deal, this is one sale you don't want to miss.

Sherri L. Smith

Sherri L. Smith has been cranking out product reviews for Laptopmag.com since 2011. In that time, she's reviewed more than her share of laptops, tablets, smartphones and everything in between. The resident gamer and audio junkie, Sherri was previously a managing editor for Black Web 2.0 and contributed to BET.Com and Popgadget.