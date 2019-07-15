Prime Day Scorcher: Nintendo Switch with $35 e-gift card for only $300

Amazon is currently including a $35 Nintendo eShop gift card when you purchase the Switch gaming system.

Whether you want to play your games on TV or on the go, Nintendo’s Switch hybrid video game console doubles as both a home console and portable gaming system. With a library of over 2,000 titles available for purchase on the Nintendo eShop, you’ll surely find something to use the gift card on. If you count the gift card as a cash value, you’re getting a discount of 12% (netting you the Switch alone for only $265).

Buy Nintendo Switch with $35 eShop Gift Card for $299

The gaming system includes: Nintendo Switch console, Nintendo Switch dock, Joy-Con (L) and Joy-Con (R), Two Joy-Con strap accessories, One Joy-Con grip, HDMI cable, and Nintendo Switch AC adapter. You can pick up the console with either neon or gray controllers based on your preference.

Act quickly, this deal is only available while supplies last through Prime Day.

Credit: Amazon