Prime Day Preview: 60% Off PNY Flash Drives, SSDs, More

The Amazon Prime Day sneak peeks continue, and today Amazon is offering a massive sale on PC storage. From high capacity microSD cards to portable SSDs, Amazon is taking up to 60% off PNY storage essentials.

Pricing starts as low as $5. Noteworthy deals include:

There's a chance many of these devices will be on sale again during Amazon Prime Day. However, if you can't wait till then, this 1-day sale offers some solid price drops.

Amazon is also discounting a wide selection of its own branded hardware, ahead its tentative July 15 Prime Day sale. Be sure to follow our Amazon Prime Day shopping guide for the latest news on Prime Day 2019.

PNY Elite 480GB Portable SSD