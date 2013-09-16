How to Create Custom Animations in PowerPoint 2013

The stable of animations available in PowerPoint has grown with each iteration of the software, but with Microsoft PowerPoint 2013 you can create your own custom animations -- making the number of animations you can choose from theoretically infinite. Just follow our step-by-step guide to start creating your own custom animations in PowerPoint 2013.

1. Click "Animations" at the top of the screen.

2. Click the "More" button in the Animations Gallery.

3. Click "Custom Path" in the Motion Paths pane of the popup window.

4. Trace the path you want the animation to follow.