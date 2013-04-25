Photo of LG Optimus G Pro on AT&T Leaked

Photos purporting to show an AT&T-branded version of the LG Optimus G Pro appeared Thursday on Twitter, a week before LG holds its launch event in New York City. Pictures posted by Twitter account @EVLeaks -- a noted source for leaked information on upcoming Android devices -- indicate that he device looks identical to the international version we reviewed, except for an AT&T logo on the back of the device. The presence of the logo seems to confirm rumors that the carrier was in line to pick up the device.

AT&T would be one of the first international carriers to get the device outside of Asia, as it currently sells only in Korea and Japan. LG does seem intent on an international rollout though, having also shown off the device in Europe at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Compared to the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy S4 and 4.7-inch HTC One, the Optimus G Pro has a much larger, 5.5 inch screen. Other notable features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 quad-core processor, 32GB of internal storage with microSD expansion capability and LTE support. We gave the device high marks for its performance, but found its picture-taking capabilities in low light a bit lacking.

Given that EVLeaks' tweet included just a photo, it is unclear whether or not the AT&T variant will differ in specs from the model that's been shopped around lately. In any case, we should know the full story next Wednesday in New York.