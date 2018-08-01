OriginPC Stuffs Beastly Core i9 Into Super Slim Gaming Laptops

OriginPC is leveling up its Thin and Light series to Core i9s, but how thin and light are they exactly?

OriginPC’s site unveiled on Wednesday that it’s outfitting the EVO17-S and EON15-S gaming laptops with a hexacore Intel Core i9-8950HK processor into their barely 1-inch chassis’. The EON15-S is the most notable due to its weight, which is approximately 3.4 pounds. It also comes with up to a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU with 6GB of VRAM.

However, the Core i9 isn’t available for that system just yet. The EVO17-S can be configured with a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, but it is a little weighty at 6.6 pounds. The EON15-S and EVO17-S start at $1,449 and $1,999, respectively.

Workstation lovers will feel the heat too, as the NT-17, NS-15S and NT-15 Quadro are getting the same treatment. All three of these workstations are also under 1-inch thick as well, and the NS-15S (up to a GTX 1060 6GB) has the same light 3.4 pounds that the EON15-S does.

The NT-15 Quadro actually isn’t too far off at 4.3 pounds, and its maxed out GPU is a Quadro P4000 Max-Q 8GB. Like the EVO17-S, the NT-17 weighs 6.6 pounds and is able to fit a GTX 1070 8GB inside of it.