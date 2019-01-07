Nvidia RTX Graphics Coming to Over 40 Laptops

LAS VEGAS - The reign of Nvidia RTX begins today. Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang announced that the company’s new RTX chips will be in over 40 laptops with 17 rocking Max-Q cards.

It’s not an unexpected announcement, as mobile gamers like myself have been chomping at the bit since the 20-series desktop cards launched last year.

During the press conference, Huang took time to extol the virtues of Max-Q, which has helped usher in the rise of thin-and-light gaming laptops. According to the CEO, a MSI GS65 Stealth outfitted with a RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU is faster than a last-gen 1080 desktop GPU. He also claimed that the slim system is twice as fast as a PlayStation 4 Pro with the ability to run Battlefield V with Nvidia’s Ray Tracing technology enable at 60 frames per second.

MORE: Best Gaming Laptops

A Gigabyte Aero laptop also made an on-stage appearance, outfitted with a RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU. Like the MSI, it’s also expected to be faster than a last-gen card –– this time the 1070 desktop GPU. There are also claims that it's 1.6 times faster than the PS4 Pro. The Gigabyte is expected to run Battlefield V at 60 frames per second with RTX enabled.

Both are lofty claims that we plan to put to the test as these laptops start to roll out during 2019.