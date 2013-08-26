Nokia 'Sirius' Tablet, Microsoft Surface 2 Reportedly Coming This Fall

Microsoft's Surface tablet hasn't been doing so hot since it launched last year, with poor sales that failed to match up with the device's high advertising costs. However, the Redmond software company isn't giving up yet, as two new Windows 8 slates are rumored to be released later this year.

The first of these products is Nokia's Lumia-esque tablet, which is currently codenamed "Sirius" and will run on Windows 8.1 RT. The device, first revealed via leaked images several weeks ago, is a 10.1-inch slate with a 1920 x 1080 screen and a quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor. The Verge reports that "Sirius" will boast a 6-MP rear camera and will come with a detachable keyboard that can charge the device. Nokia is reportedly holding a press event in New York City at the end of September, when the new slate is likely to be revealed.

As for Microsoft's own Windows tablet, it seems the company plans on solving its Surface woes by releasing a few more. According to Windows analyst Paul Thurrott, Microsoft is testing various new Surface models, including a Surface 2 that will replace the RT and a Surface Pro 2 powered by Windows 8.1 Pro.